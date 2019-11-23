Battle Creek police investigating death of man inside house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police say a man was found dead late Saturday afternoon on the city’s southwest side, but there were few details available Saturday night as the investigation got underway.

It happened inside a house on Boulder Street, west of Capital Avenue SW. The 911 call came in at 5:35 p.m.

BCPD Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott tells FOX 17 the victim’s age and how he died have not been determined yet.

“He may have been shot, but that’s also unconfirmed until we’re able to investigate further. We don’t have a confirmed type of injury or cause of death yet. We’re talking with family of the deceased, but aren’t ready to release his name yet.”

Anyone with more information about it is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer 269-964-3888.