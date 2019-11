BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — While conducting a traffic stop, a deputy found meth in the driver’s vehicle.

The St. Joseph County deputy stopped his vehicle for an inspection just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

While he was originally stopped for an equipment violation, the Mendon man was arrested for drug possession and a number of other charges.

He was arrested and is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving Suspended, and Improper Plate.