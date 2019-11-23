FOX 17 partners with Humane Society to find homes for 7 puppies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You may have seen several FOX 17 personalities in Saturday morning’s Art Van Santa Parade.

FOX 17 partnered with the Humane Society of West Michigan during the parade, in an effort to help adopt the following seven puppies. Pictures of all seven are shown in the Photo Gallery above.

Starlet is a 3-month-old female terrier mix.

Stockard is a 3-month-old female terrier mix.

Georgia is a 5-month-old female retriever mix.

Viv is a 4-month-old female retriever mix.

Keaton is a 2-month-old male retriever mix.

Kenzie is a 2-month-old female retriever mix.

Krewes is a 2-month-old male retriever mix.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is located at 3077 Wilson Drive NW in Grand Rapids.

Anyone interested in any of the puppies should call the Humane Society Society of West Michigan at (616) 791-8089.