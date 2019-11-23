× Michigan takes 21-14 lead into the half at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, IN. — Indiana drew first blood in a Big Ten battle in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon.

A 75-yard, 10-play drive culminated with a Steve Scott one-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Hoosiers’ lead less than five minutes into the game (after the extra point).

Michigan (8-2 overall, 5-2 conf.) later mounted an 80-yard drive of its own, capped off by a six-yard Shea Patterson TD toss to Ronnie Bell, knotting the score.

In the second stanza, Peyton Ramsey ran one in for an Indiana (7-3, 4-3) touchdown and the lead once again, 14-7. About midway through the quarter, Michigan quarterback Patterson connected with Donte Peoples-Jones on an 11-yard scoring strike. Michigan’s defense started tightening up late in the half, forcing a few Indiana three-and-outs.

The Wolverine offense took advantage. It drove downfield 80 yards in just four plays, and Patterson hit Nico Collins for a TD with 5:37 left in the 2nd quarter. Michigan took the 21-14 lead into halftime.

Patterson completed 13 of his 18 first-half passes, while Ramsey hit on 10 of 15 passes, but also threw an interception to Daxton Hill. Stevie Scott III rushed for 50 yards, including a 17-yard scamper, for Indiana. Nico Collins had 70 receiving yards in the first half, including the touchdown grab. Giles Jackson had one grab good for 50 yards.