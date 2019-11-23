Rappers tell police they were ripped off $366K in jewelry

Rapper Iggy Azalea performs during the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Iggy Azalia and Playboi Carti have told Atlanta police that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their rental home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says a police report filed Nov. 17 lists 19 pieces of jewelry including diamond rings, platinum bracelets and luxury watches.

Amethyst Kelly, who performs as Iggy Azalea, told police the theft occurred Nov. 14, when the back door was unlocked so Jordan Carter, known as Playboi Carti, could get in.

The report says that at some point, they realized a designer bag in which they keep jewelry was missing from the second-floor dining room of their 6,500-square-foot (600-square-meter) home.

It says surveillance video shows a gunman wearing gloves and a mask coming in the back door just after 9:50 p.m. and leaving within 10 minutes.

