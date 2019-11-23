Some Saturday sunshine, next wind and rain-maker arrives Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- Our forecast is looking cool but nice for this weekend with a bit of sunshine in the mix. Temperatures top out in the low 40s today and the mid 40s tomorrow. We keep things mainly dry right on into early next week.

A couple weak disturbances passing overhead on Monday will create some additional clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles but nothing much more than that. We continue to moderate temperature-wise on Monday into the mid to upper 40s. The next strong storm system to affect us arrives Tuesday afternoon. We look for rain and wind to be the main players as we will reside on the "warm" side of this approaching low pressure area.

Rain amounts can range between 0.50" - 0.75" before things quiet down by Wednesday afternoon. Wind gusts can reach the 45-50 mph range Wednesday morning along the Lake Michigan shoreline contributing to another round of high waves and beach erosion.

We may end with a few flurries or a brief light mixture of precipitation by Wednesday afternoon but nothing important is anticipated winter weather-wise for the majority of the West Michigan viewing area.

Behind this system we go cooler into Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another formidable weather system may be taking aim on West Michigan by next weekend. This one also has a "warm" look with rain likely to be the main precipitation-type, at least initially. Much colder air may be poised to head southward into our region for that following workweek when snow prospects may start to rise once again.