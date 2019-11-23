Superheroes, first responders bring Christmas cheer to 5 year-old with rare form of brain cancer

IONIA, Mich. — A 5 year-old boy in Ionia continues his battle with DIPG, a rare form of terminal brain cancer.

Peyton Dennis is fighting hard and on Saturday a group of heroes showed their support with a holiday surprise.

The League of Enchantment is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who dress-up like superheroes and other characters, making visits to kids across the state.

Alongside local police officers, medics and firefighters, the group made a grand entrance to greet Peyton at his home.

Several dozen people brought Peyton smiles, gifts and a lot of Christmas cheer.

Peyton’s mom Katie Dennis says the gesture came at a time when Peyton and their family need it most.

“His symptoms have returned this week. On Monday he is going to have another MRI and we are going to do radiation again, the doctors have agreed to do that. Hopefully [it will] buy him a couple more months if he’s lucky, it just depends where his cancer is at. But if he doesn’t do that he probably isn’t going to live past Christmas,” Katie Dennis explained.

But the group of heroes made sure he got a great Christmas in late November.

“He loved it. He loves superheroes and police and the fire, so he really liked it a lot. It means a lot, it helps to get through the bad times,” Katie added.

To follow Peyton’s journey or if to help his family out during this tough time, click here.