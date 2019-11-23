White has 3 TDs as MSU halts 5-game skid 27-0 at Rutgers

Posted 3:03 PM, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:43PM, November 23, 2019

Embattled Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Behind three touchdown receptions from junior wide receiver Cody White, the Michigan State Spartans whitewashed the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 27-0 in a Big Ten Conference battle Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium.

MSU entered the contest 4-6 and in the throes of a 5-game losing streak while Rutgers came in sporting a 2-8 record. The Spartans were 23-point favorites.

Michigan State received the opening kickoff and the two teams traded possessions until quarterback Brian Lewerke connected with White on a 21-yard scoring strike for a 7-0 advantage at the 5:03 juncture of the opener. The Spartans increased the gap to 10-0 at the end of the initial period after a 46-yard field goal by Matt Coghlin.

As time elapsed in the first half, White hauled in his second touchdown aerial from Lewerke and Michigan State led 17-0 at intermission.

Coghlin booted another field goal for a 20-0 bulge as time elapsed in the third quarter.

Early in the final frame White collected his third TD pass from Lewerke for a 27-0 Spartan lead. Coach Mark Dantonio then began substituting freely for most of the regulars. That score stood until the final gun.

Next up, MSU will return home for its regular-season finale against Maryland next Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Rutgers will hit the road bound for University Park, Pa., and a date with Penn State the same day, also at 3:30.

