WWE Live Supershow comes to Van Andel Arena

Posted 7:25 AM, November 23, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Professional wrestlers are set to throw down in West Michigan.

WWE Live Supershow takes place Saturday night at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Daniel Bryan and “The Fiend,” Bryan Wyatt, are facing off for the Universal Championship while Natalya & Charlotte Flair will be taking on The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at just $15 a piece. Those can be purchased in-person at Van Andel Arena and Devos Place convention center or online at Ticketmaster’s website.

