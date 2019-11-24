1 dead of gun shot wound in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police were called to the 60 block of Boulder Street at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday for an apparent gun shot victim.

The brother of 27-year-old Michael Corbin reported that his brother had been shot, and when Battle Creek Police arrived at Corbin’s home they found him dead from his wounds.

Detectives do not yet have anyone in custody, and no additional information or names are available for release yet.

Anyone with information should call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

