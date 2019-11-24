A few calm days leading into rain and wind before Thanksgiving     

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have partly cloudy skies on Sunday as our calm conditions continue. Winds will transition to end up out of the southwest by the days end as temperatures work into the mid 40s.

We will continue to hold on to calm conditions through the first half of Tuesday. As we get more into Tuesday evening we will start to see rain work in along with gusty winds. This rain and wind will continue overnight and into the day on Wednesday. We can have sustained winds around 30-35 mph with wind gusts around 40-45 mph maybe even 50 mph. We could see a wind advisory get posted by the national weather service for this system. Stay updated with us.

The Thanksgiving holiday and black Friday both look calm with temperature in the upper 30s. After the holiday we will welcome another system with rain and windy with possibly even some snow as we get into the following week.