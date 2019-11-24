Celebrating strides in recovery at Guiding Light Thanksgiving meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- The holiday season is meant to be a happy time of year, but for some it can be difficult, especially those who suffer from addiction.

That's why on Sunday, Guiding Light, allowed their men to host a Thanksgiving meal for loved ones, while they go through their recovery program.

The men helped prepare Sunday's meal, something they say had extra meaning for them.

"Of course when you have family or friends, people who care about you people you care about, you wanna know where they are at, are they being taken care of," said Program Director, Brian Elve.

Loved ones and friends gathered in one room to reconnect and recognize the progress the men have been in their journey to overcome addiction.

"The program is a beautiful program, and in all reality, I don’t have, I have no doubt that it saved my life," said program participant Jimmy Schocke. "My family has always supported me 100%. There has been a lot of trials and a lot of tough times but they have always been there for me."

The Thanksgiving meal is an annual tradition.

Guiding Light was founded back in 1929, this year alone, they've served more than 210,000 meals to clients.