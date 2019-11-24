Going to the dogs: non-profit fundraiser saves pets

Posted 4:11 AM, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32AM, November 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers of the third annual “Paws Giving” benefit auction at Mulligan’s Pub were hoping to raise enough money Saturday to save at least five dogs.

Pet Tales Rescue works to save animals from high-kill shelters across the nation.

Saturday’s fundraiser at Mulligan’s Pub, 1518 Wealthy Street SE, ran from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kermit Harris was the lead pet foster-home owner. He told FOX 17, “Last year, we raised almost $2,000. We saved five dogs last year.”

A pub spokeswoman says more people participated this year than last, but they won’t know until sometime Sunday how much money was raised – and how many rescue dogs can be saved.

Pet Tales Rescue says it is very expensive work, with shelter-pull fees, veterinary care, foster-care reimbursement and transportation expenses involved. Fortunately, its 501(c)(3) status make donations to the Rescue tax deductible, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Local organizations like Shakedown Street and The Old Goat provide donations, as do name organizations around the state such as the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons, according to Harris.

Participants at Mulligan’s Pub brought in donations for the raffle.

Says Harris, “We drive down (South) ourselves. We pull these dogs that might otherwise be put down. And we bring them to Michigan, where they get vetted, shot (vaccinated), micro-chipped, spayed and neutered. And then, instead of them waiting to get adopted in a pound, we put them in foster homes, such as I have.”

Mulligan’s is a pet-friendly pub, until 8 p.m.

