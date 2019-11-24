Grand Rapids Christian volleyball wins back-to-back state championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Christian beat Lakewood in straight sets on Saturday in the state finals to notch the Eagles second consecutive championship.

"When you've won a state championship and they put you first in the rankings all year, it's like you get everyone's best game every time you play them," head coach Tiffannie Gates said. "I think we had to work even harder this year to overcome the mental side of things."

Gates' daughter, Jordyn is a senior setter for the Eagles and will take her volleyball talents to the University of Arkansas next season.

"These are literally my best friends and my family," Gates said with tears in her eyes, "we've been through the lowest of the lows and the highest of the highs together. I think just to prove to everyone that no matter what life throws at us, we come together on top."