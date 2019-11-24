Hope football falls to Wartburg in historic playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope College football program fell 41-3 to Wartburg on Saturday afternoon in the Dutchmen's first home playoff game since 2000. After the game, head coach Peter Stuursma talked about the game being a stepping stone for the program and how Hope football will continue to build for the future.

"That scoreboard isn't going to define who they are as young men," Stuursma said after the game.

"I just couldn't have asked for a better senior year," linebacker Mason Dekker said, "I was thankful for what we could give back to Hope College football."

The Dutch finish the season 9-2 overall.