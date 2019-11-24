BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- It was a historic run for the Lowell volleyball program. Not only did the Lady Arrows punch their ticket to the first state semifinal in school history, they advanced to the state championship as well. Lowell would face Farmington Hills Mercy on Saturday in a rematch from the regular season in which the Lady Arrows handed Mercy its first and only loss of the season. However, Mercy would get revenge on Saturday, downing the Arrows in four sets.
Lowell volleyball falls to Farmington Hills Mercy in state championship
