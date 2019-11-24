Man points gun at deputies and is killed in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man pointed a gun at police and was killed early Sunday morning.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an altercation at a home in the 4600 block of 100th Street in Gaines Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located a man with a gun, which he pointed at deputies.

A deputy responded with lethal force, killing the man.

The Wyoming Police Department is conducting the investigation.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

 

 

 

