Man points gun at deputies and is killed in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man pointed a gun at police and was killed early Sunday morning.

At 4 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an altercation at a home in the 4600 block of 100th Street in Gaines Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located a man with a gun, which he pointed at deputies.

A deputy responded with lethal force, killing the man.

The Wyoming Police Department is conducting the investigation.

