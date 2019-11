Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Mendon volleyball team beat Leland, 3-1 on Saturday in the Division 4 state championship. The Hornets won the same matchup in 2018 in straight sets making it back-to-back titles.

"I can't really describe the feeling it's amazing," senior Juliana Hagenbuch said, "I've always wanted to be a state champion and to win it two times in a row is just unbelievable. We definitely worked hard for this, it was our year and we deserve it."