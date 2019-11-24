Montague falls in state semifinal heartbreaker

Posted 12:42 AM, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54AM, November 24, 2019

CLARE, Mich. -- Montague took a 24-10 in the second half against Glen Lake but the Wildcats were unable to put the game on ice late in the fourth quarter. A 15-yard touchdown pass from Glen Lake quarterback Reece Hazelton to Finn Hogan on the last play of regulation would send it to overtime at 24-24.

The Wildcats would get the ball first in overtime and Drew Collins would find the endzone on a five-yard touchdown run to make it 30-24 Montague. The extra point would be no good to keep it a six point game.

Glen Lake would capitalize however, on fourth-and-goal from the five-yard line Hazelton would find Brett Peterson to tie it at 30-30. After a successful extra point, Glen Lake would advance, 31-30 the final as Montague's season ends in heartbreaking fashion in the Division 6 state semifinals.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.