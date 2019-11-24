Officials: Man shot & killed after pointing gun at deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINES TWP. Mich., -- A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Gaines Township.

Police say the man pointed a gun at deputies before one of the deputies shot and killed him.

Kent County deputies were responding to an altercation at a home on 100th Street in the Caledonia area early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says that's where they found a man with a gun.

There was some sort of struggle involved before police say the man pointed the gun at deputies; one deputy fired his weapon, killing the man.

The investigation has been handed over to the Wyoming Police Department, who was at the scene Sunday afternoon sorting things out.

"That’s not a requirement anywhere in Michigan. It's becoming more and more of an accepted best practice. I think the sheriff’s department and the Wyoming Police Department and frankly all of West Michigan law enforcement for the most part really just feel that transparency and honesty is the best way to build and maintain the trust we have with the public and we just feel like its the right thing to do," Wyoming Police Captain James Maguffee said.

The name of the man, nor the name of the deputy involved have been released at the time.