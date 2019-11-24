Police find vehicle parts near Norton Shores hit-and-run victim

Posted 9:35 AM, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, November 24, 2019

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police are trying to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 53-year-old woman dead on the side of a road.

The incident happened on Seaway Dr. between W. Norton Ave. and Seminole Rd. at about 12:44 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Norton Shores Police Department. Medical crews determined the Muskegon Heights resident died at the scene.

Investigators found parts from a vehicle near the victim, though they have not been tied to any vehicle in particular. Police are now hoping to find and speak to the person that drove off.

Officers said they are not identifying the victim until they have a chance to notify her family. Anyone with information should call Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691 or Silent Observer at (231) 72-CRIME.

