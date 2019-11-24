Schoolcraft volleyball falls in five set state championship match

Posted 12:40 AM, November 24, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Schoolcraft volleyball team advanced to its first state championship since 2014, when the Eagles fell to Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central in four sets. On Saturday, the Eagles would once again battle the Kestrels at Kellogg Arena. The match would go to five sets this time with Schoolcraft falling 15-12 in the decisive fifth, as the Eagles finish as the Division 3 state runner-up.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.