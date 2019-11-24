Schoolcraft volleyball falls in five set state championship match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Schoolcraft volleyball team advanced to its first state championship since 2014, when the Eagles fell to Monroe St. Mary's Catholic Central in four sets. On Saturday, the Eagles would once again battle the Kestrels at Kellogg Arena. The match would go to five sets this time with Schoolcraft falling 15-12 in the decisive fifth, as the Eagles finish as the Division 3 state runner-up.