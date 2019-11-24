Then and Now: Maxine Green still missing after six years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- For six years, Maxine Green’s family has been waiting and wondering. After the sister of legendary soul artist Al Green disappeared in 2013, they haven’t had much to keep their hope thriving.

“You can’t sleep when you don’t have closure, it’s really hard,” said Maxine’s sister Margaret Green, speaking to FOX17. “When you love someone, you can’t never just put death away like that. You’ve got to know what happened. You want to know what happened.”

And that’s what her family is still searching for.

Maxine Green disappeared from Shepard’s of Independence assisted living facility on August 23, 2013. She popped up one more time in public days later on September 6th, then vanished.

“We know something went down and people out there know what went down,” said Margaret Green. “Someone knows something but we don’t have closure, we can’t rest.”

Maxine Green was last seen at ‘B & B Party Store’ on Leonard. Tips to police haven’t yielded anything significant, but Margaret and her family are in continual touch with law enforcement.

“We need to find out what happened to her so we can go on with our lives,” said Maxine’s niece Janine Key. “The longer that it’s taken, the longer we have to suffer.”

According to the Missing Maxine Green Facebook Page, there is a $2500 reward for information leading to her recovery, or an arrest in her disapperance. If you know anything call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.