Woman arrested for drunken hit-and-run in Cass Co.

Posted 5:16 AM, November 24, 2019, by

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies responded to a two car crash near the intersection of Baron Lake Road and White Street around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night.

A pick-up truck driver failed to yield at the intersection and collided with a southbound vehicle, driven by Tara Starrett from Dowagiac.

After the crash, the driver of the pick-up truck left the scene but was followed by witnesses until deputies caught up.

She was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an injury accident, and driving without a license.

Paramedics took Starrett to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the arrested driver is being withheld until her arraignment and the incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

