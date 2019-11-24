Woman hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while watching TV in bed

Posted 9:53 PM, November 24, 2019, by

BENTON HARBOR, Mich– A woman was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot while watching TV in her own home.

According to Benton Harbor Police, officers were on patrol when they heard gunfire near Broadway Park. While responding to that scene, they were told a 66-year-old woman was shot at home.

Investigators say the woman, who lives off Pavone, was in her bed watching television when a bullet went into her home and struck her. Officials do not believe she was an intended target.

Around that same time, a number of people were seen running from the park. Police are working to determine how they may be involved in the incident and are also reviewing surveillance cameras from the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asking to call the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).

