Brady Rose grew up with Shores football, now he is starring on the team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTON SHORES, Mich -- Mona Shores junior Brady Rose has been around the Sailor football program since before he can remember.

"I think is just remember being in the weight room and being at the games," Brady said.

His dad, Ken, was the school's head football coach from 2004-2010 so Brady and his two sisters were around the program a lot. "I know that they grew up here," Ken Rose said. "The life of a head coach, you're in the weight room all summer long, you are running conditioning, late practices, the kids would come with whistles around their neck. I know they got yelled at for riding their bikes around the track by the maintenance people. Mona Shores football was pretty much how they all grew up."

Being a coaches kid comes with some pressure. Brady has played quarterback his entire life, even if id he didn't always want to.

"I always said that I wanted to play running back," Brady said. "Because I wanted the ball and he said 'quarterbacks run the ball too', I was like OK."

Rose has played slot receiver most of this season, but did play quarterback in the first two game of the season and the last three and a half quarters because of injuries to senior Caden Broersema. Part of what makes Rose so good is how well he sees and thinks the game.

"Any time you around a coach, you are a coaches son and you are around the game so much you are just going to take it in by osmosis," ninth year Mona Shores head coach Matt Koziak said. "He is the highest IQ player I have ever coached in my 20 years."

"We certainly love football," Ken added. "When it is football season and we are breaking down film. "He is saying dad you want to come and watch this, this was today's practice or let's watch last week's game or this is our opponent, what do you think. It has been a very pleasant opportunity to sit and talk with the kids and learning the game that I love too."

"It helps a lot, he knows the game," Brady said about his dad. "It's not just at football where I learn , I learn at home too."

Rose got a taste of Ford Field last season, called up as a sophomore. Friday he gets a chance to go back with a much bigger role.

"Last year I went there just to take it all in and just be there and just live in the moment," Brady said. "But this year we got a job to do and we are going to win it."