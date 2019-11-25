Crash involving apartment complex transport van slows traffic in Ottawa County

Posted 7:51 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55AM, November 25, 2019

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 52nd Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township for a crash.

We’re told an apartment complex transport van collided with a car at the intersection around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers with Ottawa County Sheriff Office say there are injuries involved but the severity is not yet known.

Drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you updates.

