Driver arrested after injuring trooper, causing crashes on I-94 during pursuit

SAWYER, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating after a pursuit ended with a trooper being injured and the driver crashing into two semis.

The pursuit started around 3:05 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Sawyer.

MSP say a trooper stopped the car and was making contact with the people inside when the driver accelerated away, causing minor injuries to one of the troopers standing near the stopped car.

The troopers begin pursuing the car on the highway exiting at Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman. Shortly after, the driver then got back onto I-94 this time headed westbound and collided with a semi truck.

The crash send the car out of control causing it to rollover and strike a second semi.

One of the semi driver’s was transported to a nearby hospital along with the driver, who is now facing charges of driving while intoxicated, fleeing & eluding police and resisting and obstructing police.

The suspect vehicle involved was a 2011 Jeep Cherokee and all occupants were from the Chicago, IL area.

The crash caused westbound I-94 at mile marker #16 to be closed to all traffic for three hours.