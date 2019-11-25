Family offers $100K for info on missing Michigan woman

HONOR, Mich. (AP) — The family of a suburban Detroit woman who disappeared from a cabin in northern Michigan last month is offering a $100,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Adrienne Quintal was reported missing from a cabin near Honor, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City. Her sister, Jenny Bryson, said Quintal called a family friend on Oct. 17 at 2:34 a.m. and said she was in a shootout with two men who were outside the cabin and that she had shot one in the face. She urged the friend to call the police.

Authorities say they found multiple bullet holes in the empty cabin and shell casings on the ground outside, but no signs that anyone had been shot or otherwise injured.

Bryson told the Detroit Free Press that she lies awake at night wondering where her 47-year-old sister is.

Anyone with information should call (231) 882-4487.

