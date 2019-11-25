Give back by donating bags full of essentials for The Purse Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the arrival of cold weather comes the need to care for those who don't have one of the most basic needs, shelter. The Purse Project has returned once more with the goal of providing purses, totes, or backpacks stuffed with items that many homeless women and men need.

The Purse project is asking to fill bags with simple necessities, which will be distributed to women assisted through Mel Trotter Missions and men through Guiding Light. Bags should be filled with the following:

Gently Used or New Purses or Totes may be filled with :

Kleenex

Small water bottle

Hand Sanitizer

Miniature sizes of lotion

Body Wash

Warm Socks

Hat & Scarf

Mittens

Snack Bars

Hand Warmers

Small Blanket

ChapStick

Hygiene Products

Personal Care Products

Gently Used or new Backpacks may be filled with :

Hat

Gloves

Socks

Body Wash/Soap

Wash Cloth

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Kleenex

Lotion

Small Water Bottle

Hand Warmers

Snack

Lip Balm Wet Ones

Handkerchief

Purses and backpacks should be dropped off at Micro Visions, located at 264 Leonard Street North West in Grand Rapids, at the following dates and times:

December 2-6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 4 & 9, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn more and connect with the Purse Project by following them on Facebook.