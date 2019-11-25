Give back by donating bags full of essentials for The Purse Project

With the arrival of cold weather comes the need to care for those who don't have one of the most basic needs, shelter. The Purse Project has returned once more with the goal of providing purses, totes, or backpacks stuffed with items that many homeless women and men need.
The Purse project is asking to fill bags with simple necessities, which will be distributed to women assisted through Mel Trotter Missions and men through Guiding Light. Bags should be filled with the following:
Gently Used or New Purses or Totes may be filled with:
- Kleenex
- Small water bottle
- Hand Sanitizer
- Miniature sizes of lotion
- Body Wash
- Warm Socks
- Hat & Scarf
- Mittens
- Snack Bars
- Hand Warmers
- Small Blanket
- ChapStick
- Hygiene Products
- Personal Care Products
Gently Used or new Backpacks may be filled with:
- Hat
- Gloves
- Socks
- Body Wash/Soap
- Wash Cloth
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Kleenex
- Lotion
- Small Water Bottle
- Hand Warmers
- Snack
- Lip Balm Wet Ones
- Handkerchief
Purses and backpacks should be dropped off at Micro Visions, located at 264 Leonard Street North West in Grand Rapids, at the following dates and times:
- December 2-6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- December 4 & 9, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Learn more and connect with the Purse Project by following them on Facebook.