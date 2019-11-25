GRPD searching for armed robbery suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in two armed robberies.

The first happened around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 22 at a business on Leonard Street near Garfield Avenue. The second happened about 30 minutes later at a business on Alpine Avenue north of Webster Street.

In both robberies, the suspect entered a business and pulled out a black and silver handgun.

Police say the suspect is in his mid- to late-teens and is about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8. He was wearing a light-colored Nike sweatshirt, glasses, gloves, tennis shoes and has a small mustache.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

