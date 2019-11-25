John Ball Zoo offering 10% off membership for Black Friday sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The John Ball Zoo is getting ready to offer a discounted membership for Black Friday.

From Friday, November 29th through December 6th, 2019, you can get 10% off your membership for the zoo.

The membership gives families invites to exclusive member-only events along with discounts on special events and birthdays.

In addition, members receive free or discounted admission to over 150 Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facilities across the country.

Current John Ball Zoo members can also get in on the Black Friday sale to renew their memberships at the 10% discount.

The membership will be valid a year from when their current membership expires.

You can purchase a membership online or by calling 616-336-4312.

To get the discount, use the code HOLIDAY to receive 10% off.

The zoo opens for the 2020 seasons Friday, April 3.