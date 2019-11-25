Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A Thanksgiving Day tradition may look a little different because of the weather. The iconic balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will have to be grounded if it gets too windy.

Officials in New York City say the balloons can't fly if wind gusts get to 34 miles an hour. Right now the National Weather Service is predicting they will.

Officials will be monitoring conditions to decide whether the balloons can fly Thursday morning.

2. It was a special birthday celebration at one elementary school, but not for a student, or even the teacher. C.C. the comfort dog turned 3-years-old on Friday!

She's spent the past few weeks at South Elementary in Grandville. C.C. spends her day meeting and reading with students.

The principal says she's having an amazing effect on the classrooms.

C.C. was completely paid for through fundraising and local sponsors.

3. If you're looking for a unique gift this holiday season, John Ball Zoo is offering a 10 percent discount off all levels of their popular memberships beginning Friday, November 29 through December 6.

Zoo members get more than just free admission, they also get a year of animal-filled stories in a zoo news magazine, invites to exclusive members-only events and lots of discounts.

Current John Ball Zoo members can also get in on the Black Friday sale to renew their memberships at the 10 percent discount.

Find more details and also buy your gift membership by entering the code HOLIDAY online at jbzoo.org/member.

4. Starbucks has released its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Starting Tuesday, grey brewed refill tumblers will go on sale for $40.

Starbucks is calling it the gift that keeps on giving. During the month of January, customers can get a free grande hot coffee or tea when they use the container in stores.

Gold foil tumblers will also be available for $9.95 each through December 25.

On Cyber Monday, the company will throw in an extra $5 with the purchase of a $20 or more e-gift card.

5. Remember those ceramic trees your grandma used to have in her home? They're back and Aldi is selling them for just $25.

Ints a 14-inch tree about a foot tall, and comes in green and white colors.

They are battery operated and are only available for a limited time.