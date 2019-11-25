Operation Handshake to greet traveling servicemen & women at Ford Airport

Posted 9:40 AM, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41AM, November 25, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Patriot Guard Riders will once again welcome home servicemen, women and veterans for "Operation Handshake."

The group will stand a flag line of honor Wednesday as they arrive and depart from the Gerald R. Ford Airport.

The group says this is a time for you to really feel what Thanksgiving is about and join their “Flag Line” as they  greet the incoming and outbound flights, their passengers, family and friends.

The Patriot Guard Riders will lineup outside the airport starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.