Operation Handshake to greet traveling servicemen & women at Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Patriot Guard Riders will once again welcome home servicemen, women and veterans for "Operation Handshake."

The group will stand a flag line of honor Wednesday as they arrive and depart from the Gerald R. Ford Airport.

The group says this is a time for you to really feel what Thanksgiving is about and join their “Flag Line” as they greet the incoming and outbound flights, their passengers, family and friends.

The Patriot Guard Riders will lineup outside the airport starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.