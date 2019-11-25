× Wolverine starts cleanup at contamination sites

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine Worldwide has started a cleanup at its former tannery and disposal sites in Kent County.

The short-term cleanup is part of a settlement between the company and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Wolverine will dispose of soil at both locations and removed contaminated sediment near the shore of the Rogue River.

The company says more work will be needed in the future but starting is an important step towards addressing the health threats they pose.

Wolverine’s former tannery site is located at the northern end of downtown Rockford, and the House Street dump is on House Street in Plainfield Township.