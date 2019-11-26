41-foot Christmas tree installed downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a sure sign the holidays are near as a 41-foot Christmas tree has been installed downtown Grand Rapids.

The tree was installed early Tuesday at Rosa Parks Circle.

Rockford Construction and the City of Grand Rapids brought the 41-foot tree from Manton to Grand Rapids.

This kicks off the beginning of holiday traditions downtown, including the opening of the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle this Friday at 3 p.m.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is planned for Friday, December 6 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

