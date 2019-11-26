× Another round of cell phone store break-ins in Kent Co.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two cell phone stores were broken into early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the Sprint Store, 5280 Northland Dr NE around 2 a.m. Tuesday for an intrusion alarm.

When they arrived, they found a window of the store broken out and merchandise missing from inside.

A short time later, deputies found that thieves also broke into the Verizon Wireless, 5212 Northland Dr NE.

It is not clear what all the thieves got away with or the number of suspects being sought by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they are working on reviewing surveillance video to try to track down the suspects.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.