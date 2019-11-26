Busiest travel day of the year met with damaging wind; potential power outages

WEST MICHIGAN — Getting to a Thanksgiving dinner this year could be tough for those traveling around the Great Lakes, Midwest and Mitten State.

Wednesday will be met with one of the strongest storms so far in the fall season. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are now posted highlighting the powerful wind that will come with the storm. Those in the Warning will experience sustained wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Those in the Advisory will experience sustained wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The wind will be the strongest in the afternoon and evening. Strong gusts could accompany the showers that develop along the cold front in the morning. The Warning and Advisory will cover both of these, starting at 4 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

West Michigan will be on the warm side of the system. Temperatures in the morning will rise into the 40s and 50s. Once the cold front comes through, cold air will rush back in and temperatures will plummet back into the 30s by the evening.

With West Michigan in the warm section, everything that falls here will be primarily rain. A few snow showers are possible in the evening as the cold air wraps in, but little to no accumulation is expected here. Rainfall amounts could approach one inch.

With the 50 to 60 mph wind gusts, Lake Michigan will gather waves of up to 15 feet in height. Significant beach, dune and bluff erosion is expected along with lakeshore flooding.

The storm will be long gone by Thanksgiving, leaving us with a calm but cool holiday along with Black Friday. Stay with FOX17 for updates on travel delays, cancellations and power outages.