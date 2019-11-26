Buy a $50 gift card, give 5 meals to Kids’ Food Basket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a family member, or maybe yourself, that likes to dine out at the great restaurants around Grand Rapids, 4GR8Food has the perfect stocking stuffer that won't only feed you and your family, but kids in need too!

4GR8Foods is once again promoting its gift card program for 2020. When customers buy a $50 gift card, you'll be giving five sack suppers to kids through Kids' Food Basket.

The gift card is good for 14 restaurants around the Grand Rapids area, with unique and different brands for everyone to enjoy.

For more details or to purchase the card, visit 4gr8food.com.