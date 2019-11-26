Buy a $50 gift card, give 5 meals to Kids’ Food Basket

Posted 11:45 AM, November 26, 2019, by

If you have a family member, or maybe yourself, that likes to dine out at the great restaurants around Grand Rapids, 4GR8Food has the perfect stocking stuffer that won't only feed you and your family, but kids in need too!

4GR8Foods is once again promoting its gift card program for 2020. When customers buy a $50 gift card, you'll be giving five sack suppers to kids through Kids' Food Basket.

The gift card is good for 14 restaurants around the Grand Rapids area, with unique and different brands for everyone to enjoy.

For more details or to purchase the card, visit 4gr8food.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.