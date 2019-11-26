Chief: Sergeant failed to rush to scene of police shooting in Detroit

Posted 7:43 PM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44PM, November 26, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been suspended with pay after not rushing to secure the scene of a home invasion and shooting that left one officer dead and another wounded.

Sgt. Ronald Kidd was suspended Monday. Police Chief James Craig told reporters Tuesday that the 21-year police veteran could face misdemeanor neglect of duty charges because he sat in his patrol car a block away instead of joining other “officers who were trying to arrest” the suspect.

Officer Rasheen McClain was killed Nov. 20 and officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded inside a west side home. A 28-year-old man was shot by other officers and arrested.

Craig also said Kidd was fired in 2014 after not intervening in an assault upon his female partner but got his job back in a plea agreement.

A phone number listed in Kidd’s name rang unanswered Tuesday when called by The Associated Press.

