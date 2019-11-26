Community Foundation of Holland/Zeeland awards grants to multiple organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan communities never hold back when it comes to helping each other out, especially for the thousands who have donated through the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. Thanks to some very generous funding, they've been able to award numerous grants this year.

Since 1951, thousands of people have given gifts ranging from $2 to $2 million to the Community’s Endowment. By giving together, the Community Foundation has achieved greater impact today while providing philanthropic possibilities for the next generations.

The Community’s Endowment is the place where anyone who cares about the future vitality of the Holland/Zeeland area can pool their gifts to positively impact the community. As the endowment grows, the more impact they're able to create today, tomorrow and forever.

In 2019, the Community’s Endowment made an impact by awarding a total of $568,604 to support 17 nonprofits through their Competitive Grant Program including:

Six new multi-year awards to mental health programs to meet the rising need for mental health services, counseling, and suicide prevention for community members of all ages.

Expanding facility capacity for Kids Food Basket to serve more hungry children.

Providing new opportunities for lifelong learning and exploring entrepreneurship at Herrick District Library’s GroundWorks.

Other significant projects the Community’s Endowment has been involved in include $500,000 to Housing Next to significantly improve the affordability of housing in our community at all income levels.

Also, more than $400,000 was awarded to multiple organizations from 2009-2012 to provide immediate support to human service organizations meeting the basic needs of those affected by the economic downturn.

The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area is always looking for donations so they can continue helping everyone they can in the West Michigan area. Visit cfhz.org to learn how you can contribute to their community outreach programs.