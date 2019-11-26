Crowds gather for vigil to mark 9 years since the Skelton Brothers disappeared

Posted 10:57 PM, November 26, 2019, by

Vigil held for the Skelton Brothers November 26, 2019

MORENCI, Mich– Loved ones and community members gathered in Morenci Tuesday night, with candles in hand, to mark another somber anniversary.

It’s now been 9 years since Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton disappeared after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with their father, John.  He told police he gave them to an organization to protect them from their mother. However, investigators have never been able to determine the group exists.

John Skelton is now serving time after pleading no contest to unlawful imprisonment charges in the case.

Age-progression photos of Skelton Brothers, 2016

The case has been featured on various TV programs, podcasts and documentaries, but there still has been no sign of the boys. In late 2017, remains were found in Montana that raised some questions, but DNA testing proved it was not the brothers.

The Facebook page dedicated to finding the brothers remains active, with information being posted on a regular basis.

A reward of up to $60,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to the Skelton brothers. If you know anything that could help in the investigation, call Morenci Police at 517-458-7104.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.