Crowds gather for vigil to mark 9 years since the Skelton Brothers disappeared

MORENCI, Mich– Loved ones and community members gathered in Morenci Tuesday night, with candles in hand, to mark another somber anniversary.

It’s now been 9 years since Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton disappeared after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with their father, John. He told police he gave them to an organization to protect them from their mother. However, investigators have never been able to determine the group exists.

John Skelton is now serving time after pleading no contest to unlawful imprisonment charges in the case.

The case has been featured on various TV programs, podcasts and documentaries, but there still has been no sign of the boys. In late 2017, remains were found in Montana that raised some questions, but DNA testing proved it was not the brothers.

The Facebook page dedicated to finding the brothers remains active, with information being posted on a regular basis.

A reward of up to $60,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to the Skelton brothers. If you know anything that could help in the investigation, call Morenci Police at 517-458-7104.