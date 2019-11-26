Decades-old car found in Comstock Township lake

Posted 11:26 AM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, November 26, 2019

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A decades-old car was found sunken into a Kalamazoo County lake Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was found in Comstock Township’s Morrow Lake. A neighbor told investigators that she remembers the car being in the lake when she was a child.

Officials didn’t say how the car ended up there but said it won’t be pulled out until next week at the earliest. Specialized equipment is needed to get it out of the water because of where it is sitting.



