DNR declines Grand River dredging project

Posted 5:54 PM, November 26, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources is rejecting a proposal to make the Grand River accessible to power boats.

The DNR says the Grand River Waterway project carries too much risk for the environment and the economy, so it will not be moving forward.

“These natural resources are too important to all West Michigan residents and visitors to allow the project to move forward,” the DNR said in a statement.

Plans included dredging a 23-mile stretch between downtown Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.

