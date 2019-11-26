× Family in house explosion finds new home through local church

RAVENNA, Mich. – The family who lost their home in an explosion, now has a place to live.

The Ravenna community has come together to collect donations for the Stock family, who lost their home last week. In parts, the house was nearly flattened.

The two families who were inside at the time are still recovering.

Because their house was destroyed, First Reformed Church in Ravenna is offering their parsonage house to them. It’s typical a pastor or other clergy members reside there, but the space has been given to families in need. The previous family moved out only a few days after the house explosion, making it available to the Stock family.

“The rich thing about this community of Ravenna is that when someone is in need, this community just pours their heart into them,” said Pastor Steve VanderWoude of First Reformed Church. “The community has just surrounded the Stock’s with love.

If you can’t make it to the workday, you can still donate to the Stock family through an account set up at Choice One Bank.

There is still no official reason as to what caused the home to explode.