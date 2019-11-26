Investigators seek tips in Calhoun Co. break-in

Posted 11:52 AM, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, November 26, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Authorities are asking for tips to identify the suspect who broke into a Calhoun County business.

The break-in happened around 3:55 a.m. Oct. 2 on Dickman Road near Avenue A.

Deputies went to the scene after an alarm went off at the business, but the suspect had left before they arrived. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking items off shelves and trying to break into a box off the counter before hopping over and leaving the store.

Anyone with information the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-388.

