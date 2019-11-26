× Kalamazoo: ‘Candy Cane Lane’ switch had to be made

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo says the beloved candy canes in Bronson Park’s Candy Cane Lane had to be replaced.

The old set, which had been in poor condition for years, was replaced this year. Since the switch, Kalamazoo has received numerous complaints from its residents.

City officials say the old candy canes were cracked, weren’t structurally sound and didn’t meet the height clearance standards for the Americans with Disabilities Act when they were angled over the sidewalk.

Now, the new set runs along the sidewalk standing straight up, which took away the archway feel previously in place. To address the issue, the city is going to install lights and garland between the candy canes to recreate the lighted archway.

“We understand that the previous candy canes hold sentimental and historical value for many Kalamazoo residents,” the city said in a statement. “For those reasons, we will be holding on to some of the previous candy canes and displaying them in Bronson Park so that photos can continue to be taken with them for years to come.”

People can also place online bids to own the other candy canes starting Dec. 3.

http://www.biddergy.com

“Although we are no longer able to put them up in the park as we have in the past, we would love for the previous candy canes to continue to be a part of life in the city,” the statement says.