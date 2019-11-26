Live WWI grenade pulled from Grand River

Posted 11:23 PM, November 26, 2019, by

(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Joshua Alexander uses magnets to fish for valuables in lakes and rivers, but on Tuesday, he pulled something he never expected out of the Grand River in Grand Rapids. It was a live World War I grenade.

“As scary as it is, it’s equally exciting,” said Alexander, “and I’m glad that I was the one that pulled it out. I’m glad nothing bad happened. I’m glad it didn’t explode in the river or in my hand.  Or in the car. But I do think it’s a really cool thing to find.” He also said he was surprised to find something like that so close to the city.

Alexander called police, who will use C-4 to safely detonate it. He hopes they’ll let him keep of few prices for himself.

He’s posted his story and more photos of the century-old artifact to his Facebook page.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.