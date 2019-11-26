Lose the extra weight gained over the holidays thanks to Skin Envy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For those looking to achieve that resolution to get rid of stubborn body fat, Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center may be able to help.

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center is running a special promotion for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Viewers can get HCG treatments for $500 (normally priced at $750), or buy the HCG 1-year program for just $1000 (originally $1,500), and half-off Mesoptherapy Packages.

The sale runs until Friday at 5 p.m.

To learn more and to find all of their locations, visit their website or call (616)-446-5111