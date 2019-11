Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney's The Lion King Musical has roaded into DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids with a packed show, amazing audiences with its incredible set, music, and cast.

Todd got a chance to meet a couple of the actors who are helping to bring Disney magic to the stage.

Disney's The Lion King is at DeVos Performance Hall through December 1.

There are still tickets available for a few of the shows, just head to broadwaygrandrapids.com.